The temporary phone line interruption is set to take place on Wed, Oct. 4, starting at 9:00 a.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The administrative phone lines at the Copperas Cove Police Department will experience a temporary interruption as part of the transition to a new and improved phone system. This transition will not affect the availability of the emergency 911 lines, which will remain fully operational and accessible around the clock.

The temporary phone line interruption is set to take place on Wed, Oct. 4, starting at 9:00 a.m.

Residents are encouraged to use the temporary non-emergency and administrative phone number: 254.542-8920. This line will be closely monitored by the Police Department to ensure that non-emergency calls and administrative inquiries are promptly addressed.