'I was misled' | Gov. Greg Abbott 'livid' after he said he was misinformed on Uvalde mass shooting

Abbott's reaction comes after Texas DPS officials provided a new timeline of what happened on Tuesday.

UVALDE, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday said he was initially misinformed and "misled" about the tragic events that unfolded during Tuesday's mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

This comes after Texas DPS officials provided a new timeline of events on the suspect and responding officers' actions and admitted that the officers made the wrong decision on not entering Robb Elementary School sooner.

"I am livid about what happened. I was on this very stage two days ago and I was telling the public information that had been told to me in a room just a few yards behind where we’re located right now," Abbott said. "I wrote down hand notes in detail about what everybody in that room told me in sequential order, about what happened, and when I came out here on this stage and told the public what happened, it was a recitation of what people in that room told me, whether it was law enforcement officials or non-law enforcement officials, whatever the case may be."

The day after the devastating tragedy, Abbott addressed the public and said law enforcement officials showed amazing courage when responding to the shooting "by running toward gunfire for the singular purpose of trying to save lives."

"And it is a fact that because of their quick response, getting on the scene, being able to respond to the gunman and eliminate the gunman, they were able to save lives," Abbott said Wednesday.

But Texas DPS officials have confirmed that was not the case.

Although officers responded to the scene quickly after receiving the initial 911 call, it took them over an hour to engage the gunman who locked himself inside a classroom full of fourth-graders.

Abbott said moving forward, he expects all law enforcement leaders working on this investigation to get to the bottom of every fact with absolute certainty.