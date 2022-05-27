Temple police called to help Uvalde families

A Temple Chief Deputy will either provide security for families or ride with a local officer as part of a two-person patrol.

Example video title will go here for this video

UVALDE, Texas — The Temple Police Department said Friday it sent a Deputy Chief to help authorities in Uvalde as they deal with the aftermath of the shooting at Robb Elementary School.

Temple police said the deputy will provide security for families or ride as a two-officer patrol vehicle with local officers.

“As the Uvalde community navigates this extremely difficult time, our department is willing to assist the families, schools and emergency responders in any way we can. We are all devastated by this tragedy,” said Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds.