US Justice Department to review law enforcement response to Uvalde shooting

WASHINGTON — WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Justice announced Sunday that it will conduct a critical incident review of the law enforcement response to the mass shooting in Uvalde that killed 21 people Tuesday.

The review comes at the request of Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin, the department said in a news release.

“The goal of the review is to provide an independent account of law enforcement actions and responses that day, and to identify lessons learned and best practices to help first responders prepare for and respond to active shooter events," department spokesman Anthony Coley said.

"The review will be conducted with the Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing," he said.

“As with prior Justice Department after-action reviews of mass shootings and other critical incidents, this assessment will be fair, transparent, and independent. The Justice Department will publish a report with its findings at the conclusion of its review.”

Such a review is somewhat rare and most after-action reports that come after a mass shooting are generally compiled by local law enforcement agencies or outside groups.

Authorities revealed Friday that students and teachers repeatedly begged 911 operators for help even as a police commander told more than a dozen officers to wait in a school hallway.

Officials said the commander believed that the suspect was barricaded inside an adjoining classroom and that there was no longer an active attack.