Uvalde police lieutenant retires amid scrutiny from CNN report, city says

Uvalde's mayor had promised action against now-former UPD Lt. Mariano Pargas, who is also a county commissioner.

SAN ANTONIO — A senior member of the Uvalde Police Department has retired, city officials say, two days after a damning CNN report showed he knew several Robb Elementary students were still alive and in need of rescue on May 24, when a gunman entered the school and eventually killed 21.

Mayor Don McLaughlin promised action after the report's release, saying now-former Lt. Mariano Pargas would no longer be employed by the city. Pargas was acting police chief on the day of the shooting, and had been on leave since July.

He was also recently elected to the Uvalde County Commissioners Court as representative for Precinct 2. But he was a no-show at Wednesday's regularly scheduled meeting.

He was also expected to be fired at a special meeting set for Saturday. It's unknown if that meeting will still happen.

A spokesperson for the city of Uvalde tells me that Lt. Mariano Pargas, the acting city police chief during the Robb Elementary shooting, has retired. He was set to be fired in a meeting on Saturday. I’m waiting for further info from the city. @KENS5 — Troy Kless (@TroyKless) November 17, 2022

CNN recently obtained audio of a phone call that shows Pargas knew at least eight victims were still alive, but failed to act. He called Uvalde PD dispatchers to get more information after they relayed a call over police radio from 10-year-old Khloie Torres.

In it, Khloie tells dispatchers the room is full of victims and begs for police to come into the classroom.

The phone call now shows, for the first time, that a senior officer was made aware of 911 calls from inside the classroom. It took more than 30 minutes after the phone call before the shooter was killed.

That new information did not sit well with McLaughlin, who previously said it gave city officials reason to stop paying Pargas.