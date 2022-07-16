Families of Uvalde school shooting victims hope to get answers Sunday from Texas House committee report

The Uvalde community has waited weeks for any answers from officials, and they hope the report scheduled to be released on Sunday will give them some.

UVALDE, Texas — Families of the Uvalde school shooting victims are hoping to get some of the answers they've been looking for when they meet with the Texas House Committee members who are investigating the shooting.

In the days and weeks since the shooting, law enforcement, local and state leaders have provided various conflicting accounts of what happened and have pointed fingers at each other.

"This is something that should have been provided to the families a long time ago with the option whether they want to hear and view and then go from there," said one person who was visiting Uvalde from San Antonio.

On Sunday, the state committee investigating the shooting plans to provide the families of the victims a report with their findings. They will also have a chance to view the hallway video from inside Robb Elementary school that day.

That video, which was obtained and released by our sister station, KVUE, along with the Austin American-Statesman, showed the police response to the mass shooting.

"It's horrible that they were just standing there," said Uvalde resident Naomi Chapa. "That is their job they didn’t protect, they used 19 students and two teachers as their shield instead of going out their to fight."

The House committee will have clergy and counselors available to the families of the victims should they need them.

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin is also expected to be at this meeting, which will be closed to the media.