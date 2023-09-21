Waco glows with the unveiling of I-35 Underpass Artistic Illumination

The I-35 Globe Light Project represents a remarkable collaboration between the City of Waco

WACO, Texas — The city of Waco is set to embrace a new era of artistic illumination as local artists, Creative Waco, the City of Waco, and the Texas Department of Transportation join hands to celebrate the unveiling of the I-35 underpass public art illuminated globe sculptures. This unveiling is scheduled for Sept. 22.

Renowned Waco-based artists, Morgan Eyring and Andrea La Valleur-Purvis, were trusted with the creative designing and crafting of a series of six 4-foot illuminated globe sculptures, each with its own captivating narrative about Waco.

The I-35 Globe Light Project represents a remarkable collaboration between the City of Waco, the Texas Department of Transportation, Creative Waco, the Texas Commission on the Arts, and the visionary artists themselves. For in-depth insights into each of these illuminating artworks, interested individuals are encouraged to visit their website.

Fiona Bond, CEO of Creative Waco, shared her thoughts on the project's vision, stating, "The goal was to add interest and make this 'in between' space feel safer, and more inviting for its many users. Morgan and Andrea have done this and so much more with these beautiful, thought-provoking, and inspiring designs."

Event Details:

What: I-35 Globe Light Project Celebration

Who: Creative Waco, local artists Morgan Eyring and Andrea La Valleur-Purvis, the City of Waco, and the Texas Department of Transportation

When: Friday, September 22, 2023, from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM