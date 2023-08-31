Waco and Temple ISD to join lawsuit against TEA

The petition, filed collectively by seven school districts, says that the TEA's decision to modify performance ratings after the fact is not fair.

WACO, Texas — In a coordinated effort to address concerns regarding the Texas Education Agency's (TEA) recent retroactive adjustments to performance ratings for the 2022-23 school year, Waco Independent School District and Temple Independent School District have aligned with several other Texas school districts in a lawsuit filed against the TEA.

The lawsuit names Texas Commissioner of Education Mike Morath as the defendant. The petition, filed collectively by seven school districts, including Waco ISD and Temple ISD, says that the TEA's decision to modify performance ratings after the fact is both not fair and in violation of state law. The districts say that the changes not only disregard the principle of accountability but also create confusion among students, teachers, and the general public.

Waco ISD Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon expressed concern over the lack of clarity surrounding the TEA's revised accountability rules, emphasizing that students and educators deserve consistency in how their performance is assessed.

Dr. Kincannon stated, “It’s unfair, and quite frankly, it violates state law for TEA to change the accountability rules months later." She also highlighted the collaboration among various school districts as a means to challenge the TEA's decision.

Similarly, Temple ISD Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott, through a communication addressed to the district's staff, criticized the TEA's move as an attempt to undermine public education and devalue the dedication of students, teachers, and staff members. Dr. Ott noted that despite significant improvements in performance indicators, the revised ratings could affect the district's standing.

Temple ISD's Board of Trustees authorized the district to participate in the lawsuit as a means to protect the hard-earned achievements of its students, faculty, and community. Dr. Ott affirmed the district's commitment to upholding the value of public education, declaring, "Temple ISD will stand up and contest these actions. The hard work and successes of our students, families, and staff are worth going to the mat."

The lawsuit says that Commissioner Morath's decision to alter performance ratings disregards established standards and principles. The plaintiffs argue that the TEA's actions result in downgrading of performance ratings for school districts and campuses, even in cases where there were demonstrable improvements in performance.