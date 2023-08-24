Waco PD seeking volunteers for Victim Services Unit

The department says they work closely with members of the program to ensure "best possible outcomes" for victims.

WACO, Texas — Since being established in 1994, the Victim Services Unit of the Waco Police Department has been assisting the needs of the community. Now, the department is looking for more volunteers in the Victim Services Unit to help with those services.

"It's across the board," said Victim Services Volunteer Coordinator Missy Sparks. "Not only do we take care of the victims, there are also witnesses or family members that may be (at the scene)."

In addition to law enforcement personnel, there are instances where volunteers might have to respond to crime scenes as a "support unit" to work "hand-in-hand" with investigations, said Special Crimes Unit Detective Ruston Thompson.

"On the types of calls that we work, be it homicides, suicides, natural deaths, fatality car wrecks, sexual assaults, we will have victim services on the scene," Thompson said.

Thompson said the department has begun integrating the Victim Services Unit "further into" its sexual assault investigation procedures and the success has been measurable.

"It has greatly increased victim cooperation, it has increased the amount of follow-ups with the victims and they take advantage of the resources we are trying to give them," Thompson said.

Thompson said the ability to connect with service providers has also helped him personally navigate the law enforcement profession.

"There's just stress and trauma and emotion, pretty much bleeding off of (these victims) at all times and I can't help but get some of that on me," Thompson said. "Eventually it builds up. I have come to the victim services unit and said 'Hey, I need help.'"

Sparks said the unit helps connect victims of crimes to services and service providers on a case-by-case basis, and volunteers consistently follow up with victims throughout their healing or grieving process.

"Whether that's getting them counseling, anything we can assist them with," Sparks said. "We don't just come out and help them at that time of need, we're here for them all the time."

The unit is available for assistance 24/7, Sparks said, and covers not just Waco, but all of McLennan County.

"We do get called out on really bad calls, but if I can help one person or a family get out of or through a really bad situation then I've done my job," Sparks said.