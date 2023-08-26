Waco’s annual battle of the badges blood drive is asking the community to donate blood and support the competition between the city’s first responders.

WACO, Texas — Dozens of blood donors flocked to Black Rifle Coffee Saturday to donate blood in the annual "Battle of the Badges" blood drive between Waco first responders, in partnership with Carter BloodCare.

"It's a grassroots community effort to get people to come out and donate blood and vote for their favorite agency," said Jessica Amaro, a consultant with Carter BloodCare.

The winner of the competition is based on the popular vote, which is submitted by the donors.

Amaro said after an initial screening, one pint of blood is drawn when the donors enter the truck and on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic she said the need for donations will always remain high.

"When you come out here, you take an hour of your time, you donate one pint of blood and you have up to three lives," Amaro said.

The event, is a two week blood drive. It will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and will go on until Sept. 10.

One of the donors is Jennifer Watkins, who is an O-positive blood type.

"We have this extra blood, you might as well give it," Watkins said. "It doesn't take very long, maybe 45 minutes from beginning to end and they just make sure you're ok before you're good to go."

Amaro said anyone not running a fever is encouraged to come out and donate and receive a "Battle of the Badges" t-shirt and free Black Rifle Coffee voucher.