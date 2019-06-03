TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Supreme Court is set to hear a 'Stand Your Ground' case Wednesday morning that could make a new precedent for pending cases in the court.

The case has been disputed in separate local courts not just due to the issues surrounding the case, but also due to a shift in the 'Stand Your Ground' law itself.

It began in 2015 after Tasha Love shot a man outside of a nightclub in Miami-Dade County and was charged for second-degree murder, according to the state supreme court's website. She claimed 'Stand Your Ground,' saying she shot the man while defending her daughter and asked for an immunity hearing.

Before her immunity hearing could be held, the Florida legislature amended a section of the law, effective June 9, 2017, according to a legal website. It shifted the burden of proof from the defendant to the 'party seeking to overcome the immunity from criminal prosecution provided in subsection,' or the prosecution in this case.

Love's case became a precedent for the amended section of the law. During the hearing, the state argued that the amendment did not retroactively apply to cases prior to the amendment, including Love's, and that the amendment was unconstitutional. The trial court agreed that it was unconstitutional but rejected the state's retroactivity argument.

The trial court decided that the Florida Supreme Court had to decide if the shift of the burden of proof in the amendment was constitutional. It was ultimately determined that Love did not provide enough evidence for her 'Stand Your Ground' position, since it was determined that the 2017 amendment did not apply in her case.

Love petitioned the state supreme court, arguing that the state now has the burden of proof in proving she was guilty.

If the state supreme court decides that the 2017 amendment applies in Love's case, it would shift the burden of proof to the prosecution and could set a precedent in pending state supreme court cases.

