Standoff in Riesel leaves one man dead

"Very tense" situation lasted for hours in the woods, near the home in Riesel.

Police responded to a domestic violence call just outside of Riesel, Thursday at 11:45 pm. A male suspect fired shots inside a house multiple times and left the scene before police arrived. The suspects wife and two children, 11 and 12, were unharmed.

The man, who was hiding in the woods, began to shoot at deputies. At that time, DPS and Swat were called to the scene. The standoff last for hours with more shots fired at law enforcement. McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said the situation was, "very tense." Deputies fired back, killing the suspect. No officers were injured in the standoff.

Sheriff McNamara said, "We didn’t really have any choice. We had to return fire to protect ourselves and our citizens."