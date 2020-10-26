Border Patrol agents find teen caring for infant sibling near Hidalgo

HIDALGO, Texas — United States Border Patrol agents found several unaccompanied children, including a seven-month-old traveling with his teen brother near Hidalgo.
According to a press release from U.S Customs and Border Protection, on Saturday night, McAllen agents working near Hidalgo, apprehended 17 illegal aliens shortly after a human smuggler rafted them across the Rio Grande.
The majority of the group consisted of unaccompanied children, including an infant.
Agents interviewed a 13-year-old Honduran national, who was carrying the infant, and found out their mother abandoned them three weeks before they entered into the United States.
Agents verified their relationship after the teenager provided agents with two birth certificates. According to the release, the children were in good health and did not require medical treatment.