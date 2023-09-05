Driver's license appointments canceled after system outage, DPS says

Appointments for Wednesday between 7:30 a.m. and noon have been cancelled statewide, DPS officials said.

TEXAS, USA — The Texas Department of Public Safety is experiencing an outage to its driver license system, impacting all driver license services.

These services include renewing or replacing a driver license or identification card and obtaining a driver record.

All appointments between 7:30 a.m. and noon on Wednesday have been cancelled at driver license offices statewide, officials said. All appointments scheduled on Tuesday, Sept. 5 were also cancelled and that impacted customers were contacted.

Officials say they are working to identify the issue, which they say is related to a driver license system update that took place over the weekend, and say they will fix the issue as quickly as possible.

If the issue isn't fixed by Wednesday morning, officials said those appointments may be cancelled too.