USDA designates 150 Texas counties as Primary Natural Disaster Areas due to drought

The designation is intended to allow the department to extend emergency credit to food producers recovering from natural disasters.

TEMPLE, Texas — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has declared 150 counties in the state of Texas as Primary Natural Disaster Areas due to ongoing drought conditions.

Many local counties are included in the list of those affected, including Bell, Bosque, Falls, Coryell, Hill, Limestone, McLennan, Lampasas and many more.

The natural disaster declaration is intended to help farmers and other food producers who have been affected by drought conditions recover by allowing the USDA to offer emergency credit through emergency loans.

The department says emergency loans can be used for various needs including replacing equipment or livestock, reorganizing farm operations or refinancing debts.

The USDA said the affected counties have suffered from a drought intensity value during the growing season of either D2 Drought-Severe for eight or more consecutive weeks, D3 Drought-Extreme or D4 Drought-Exceptional.

Farmers in contiguous counties to those affected may also qualify for emergency loans.

The emergency loan program goes into effect either when a natural disaster is designated by the Secretary of Agriculture or a natural disaster or emergency is declared by the President under the Stafford Act.

The deadline to apply for emergency loans is Nov. 17, 2023. For application links, or more information about the program and eligibility, visit this link.