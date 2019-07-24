WACO, Texas — The same day thieves used a stolen forklift to take an ATM from the First National Bank of Central Texas in Waco, the ATM was found in the woods, police said.

Police said officers responded to the bank in the 7500 block of Woodway Dr. a little before 4 a.m. Wednesday after the alarm was set off.

Officers determined a forklift had been stolen from a construction site next door and was used to pry the machine from its base.

The suspects then put the ATM in a U-Haul van that was waiting. Police said that van was stolen from the U-Haul lot at Valley and Waco Dr.

That afternoon, Patrick Swanton, public information officer for the Waco Police Department, said a utility worker reported finding the ATM, the stolen U-Haul and a stolen backhoe in a wooded creek area near Texas Central Parkway and Gateway Blvd.

"I'm assuming it is the one stolen last night," Swanton said. "But I am waiting for a shift report to verify any additional details."

Police said they believe the ATM was transported in the stolen U-Haul van to the woods. The city of Waco had used the backhoe to clean the creek, but the suspects stole it to crack open the ATM.

An undisclosed amount of money was taken from ATM.

As the investigation continues, anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Waco or Woodway police.