ST. LOUIS — Four pups are safe and warm for the first time in their lives after Stray Rescue was able to pull them and their mother to safety Friday.

Stray Rescue posted a video of the rescue on social media Friday.

In the video, Donna Lochman with Stray Rescue walks into the home to find the mother at the bottom of a stairwell.

What she found when she headed into the basement was the momma standing guard over her four shivering, yipping pups.

After a little bit of coaxing and a few treats, Lochman was able to get the protective momma up the stairs and out of the house. Lochman and the other workers wrapped the pups in a towel, loaded them up and headed back to Stray Rescue.

The family was reunited at the end of the video, and they all seem to be doing well.

For more information about Stray Rescue, check them out on Facebook or visit their website.

