LAKE MARY, Fla. — Lake Mary High School was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after a student killed herself with a handgun on campus, WESH reports.

Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said a 17-year-old junior shot herself in the auditorium. The student asked to leave class to use the restroom around 7:45 a.m. and a teacher reported hearing the gunshot about five minutes later.

The school was immediately placed on a code red lockdown following the reports of a gunshot. The school notified parents with a recorded call and Lemma said the parents of the girl involved have been contacted by deputies.

Lemma said it does not appear as though any other students or faculty were in the area of the school where the girl killed herself.

Investigators said they are looking into how the student got the gun and how she brought it onto campus is ongoing.

Parents were allowed to pickup their students after word of the incident began to spread across campus.

School officials said parents wishing to pickup their kids can do so by entering campus near the football field. Parents should bring a photo I.D. and remain in their cars when they arrive. School officials said campus staff will help get parents in contact with students.

Students who drove themselves to school are being allowed to leave campus on an honor system.

School officials said there will be no access to campus through the school's main entrance.

