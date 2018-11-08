If you're viewing in the app, click here to view multimedia

A 29-year-old Horizon employee stole an empty plane from Sea-Tac Airport Friday night. Witnesses shared footage of the plane's erratic flight before it crashed in Pierce County around 8:45 p.m.

Footage shows the Horizon Air Q400 over south Puget Sound as two F-15 fighter jets flanked the stolen aircraft.

A short time later, the Horizon plane crashed on Ketron Island, a small wooded area in Pierce County. The crash sparked a brush fire that has since been contained. There is no word about the recovery of the man inside the crashed plane.

Passengers at Sea-Tac were held by a temporary ground stop while the stolen plane was in flight.

"They said there was some kind of emergency somewhere on the runway. After that, we just sat there for 40 minutes. But of course, everyone was just pulling out their phone and finding out what's going on and seeing this crazy story," said one air passenger.

A man traveling from New York to Seattle said his family spent a few hours on the tarmac. By the time they arrived at baggage claim, it was crowded with people.

“I saw some really unhappy faces when we were walking through. Probably people waiting for hours with little ones. Really tough. But more than that, the tragedy is what strikes me,” he said.

Mark Reger was standing in his driveway near Steilacoom when he saw the planes fly overhead.

"We looked across the water there's this huge fireball coming up off the west coast of Ketron Island, followed by smoke. There were some fire planes in the air. It clearly seemed immediately like there was a plane crash," he said.

"It's super scary when you think about how fast those planes are moving, the distance from Ketron Island to these houses in minuscule. It's really scary to think what might have happened under slightly different circumstances."

Quincy Carr was flying into Sea-Tac to perform on a Norwegian cruise line ship. He said the pilot told passengers there was an incident and they were stuck on the tarmac for about an hour.

"I felt like we were on the ground and we were safe, we weren’t in the sky while something was going on," he said after getting off the plane. "So it really wasn’t that bad — to me."

"But I do know there were people on the plane that were kind of panicked," he said.

