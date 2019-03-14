LAKEWAY, Texas — One man was killed and another is in critical condition after a plane crashed in a busy Lakeway neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 1:45 p.m. near the intersection of Lakeway Boulevard and The Hills Drive.

Lakeway police identified the men on board the plane as Randall "Scott" Nelson and Kevin Henderson. Henderson died at the hospital shortly after the crash.

Nelson's wife told KVUE Friday that Nelson is awake and in good spirits.

"Scott is awake! While he still has his breathing tube in and unable to talk, he has been communicating with us through writing," she said. "He is still trying to understand what has happened, but his humor and witty comebacks have not left him and in between the pain and trying to stay comfortable, he’s continually trying to make everyone laugh."

Nelson will be going back to surgery to have his pelvis operated on, his wife said. It will be a two-part surgery. His wife also told KVUE medics will be operating on his broken arm as well as beginning to perform his facial reconstruction over the next few days.

According to Lakeway Police Chief Todd Radford, the pilot made two attempts to land at the Lakeway Airpark just down the street from the scene of the crash.

PHOTOS: Plane Crash Wreckage in Lakeway A Cessna 172 crashed near Lakeway Airpark A Cessna 172 crashed near Lakeway Airpark A Cessna 172 crashed near Lakeway Airpark A Cessna 172 crashed near Lakeway Airpark A Cessna 172 crashed near Lakeway Airpark

"On the third attempt, they had come up this way, something occurred, and the plane went down coming this direction," Chief Radford said.

The plane, a Cessna 172, hit a few tree limbs and a metal pole before crashing into a grassy ditch.

Christopher Wood, an off-duty Lake Travis Fire Rescue firefighter, had just finished golfing nearby when he heard all of the commotion and ran to help.

"I just saw a lady in the middle of the road screaming with her arms up. I looked to the left and just seen the plane had just went down," Wood said. "I tried to manage it like it was a critical incident, like I was on duty."

With the help of another off-duty firefighter, Wood removed both men from the mangled cockpit.

"When you do this for a living, if something happens in front of you, you just generally are going to respond," he said. "It's how God made me."

Marsha Finch, who flies the plane at least four times a month, told KVUE she's never once had any mechanical problems with it.

"I consider that plane my plane because I rent it and fly it often," Finch said. "Made to fly and it loves to fly, so you feel very secure in it."

According to Finch, the plane belongs to a local flight club, whose members often share the plane.

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) investigators were at the crash site Thursday evening, and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigators will arrive Friday morning.

Lakeway police said eastbound Lakeway Boulevard will be down to one lane between Highlands and The Hills Drive. The Hills Drive will be closed between Lakeway Blvd. and Trophy Drive.

Roads will reopen when the NTSB completes its investigation.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

RELATED:

2 bodies recovered from Chambers County plane crash, sheriff says

One survives plane crash after emergency landing near Pflugerville

A closer look at small-engine plane crashes

Small plane carrying pilot, passenger crashes in Blanco County, DPS says