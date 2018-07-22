DALLAS — The suspected drunk driver who crashed into a Dallas police motorcycle officer, killing him Saturday morning, was released from the Dallas County jail early Sunday after he posted bond, according to the sheriff's department.

Adrian Breedlove, 25, was jailed on a charge of intoxication manslaughter and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

The bail on the manslaughter charge was set at $75,000, while the bail on the weapon charge was set at $1,000.

Breedlove posted bond shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday, said detective Raul Reyna, spokesman for the sheriff's department. It was unclear Sunday whether Breedlove had hired an attorney.

Breedlove is accused of drunkenly crashing a Kia Sportage SUV into Sr. Cpl. Jamie Givens, who was stationed on a motorcycle during a funeral escort along Interstate 20 early Saturday. Givens, a 32-year veteran of the Dallas Police Department, was taken to Baylor hospital in Dallas, where he was pronounced dead.

Breedlove was driving "at a high rate of speed" when he hit Givens, Chief Renee Hall said. Breedlove then crashed into a concrete divider and was arrested at the scene after undergoing a field sobriety test.

