Harker Heights police investigating double homicide

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Harker Heights police found two bodies in a home after a concerned citizen flagged them down late Wednesday night. A suspect is now in custody.
Officers say it happened at 11:30 p.m. on the 2500 block of Red Fern Drive. Police tried to perform a welfare check and found the door to the home was locked. Once inside, officers found the two bodies. Police are calling it a double homicide and say a suspect was arrested. The identities of the victims and the suspect have not been released.