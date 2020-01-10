x
Harker Heights police investigating double homicide

A suspect is in custody after two bodies were found in a Harker Heights home.
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Harker Heights police found two bodies in a home after a concerned citizen flagged them down late Wednesday night. A suspect is now in custody.

Officers say it happened at 11:30 p.m. on the 2500 block of Red Fern Drive.  Police tried to perform a welfare check and found the door to the home was locked.  Once inside, officers found the two bodies.  Police are calling it a double homicide and say a suspect was arrested.  The identities of the victims and the suspect have not been released.

