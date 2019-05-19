SAN ANTONIO — The Sutherland Springs community came together with the First Baptist Church community for a dedication of their new worship center and education building Sunday

A private service for church members, survivors and victims' families preceded the public dedication.

The North American Mission Board (NAMB) led the construction and guaranteed the funding through offering dollars and private donations. The organization is affiliated with the Southern Baptist convention. The project began more than a year ago.

The buildings are located along Highway 87, on a new lot purchased next to the original First Baptist Church. The new church will seat up to 250 worshippers and will house a memorial tower to commemorate the 26 victims of the mass shooting.

The bell from First Baptist Church will hang in the memorial tower.