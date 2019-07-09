TEAGUE, Texas — Waco Police say the suspect in an area officer-involved shooting may face additional charges after the man became aggressive with police in his hospital room.

While a patient in ICU, police say 63 year old Dexter Glen Henderson armed himself with a syringe of medication and began tearing up his hospital room.

When Waco PD arrived at the hospital they say Henderson refused to comply with officers who were attempting to take him into custody, the officers then had to use pepper spray and a less-lethal impact round on Henderson to make him comply.

Police say Henderson is the same man that was shot and arrested following an officer involved shooting in Teague. Authorities say Henderson threatened Teague City Hall employees and then broke a wooden rod onto a responding officer, causing the officer to shoot Henderson.

Additional charges may now be sought against Henderson.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting.