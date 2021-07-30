"Take what you need, give what you can." Two community gardens in Killeen helps to fight hunger

KILLEEN, Texas — Take what you need, give what you can. That is the motto of a group of Killeen Creators, a group of gardeners who plant and grow food to help feed those in need.



Nicole martin walked by the community garden at 1410 Bundrant Drive almost every day before she started watering it.



"It has actually been helping me a lot with my depression, and my anxiety,” said Martin. “I walk here, I walk back, and I water in the morning. It is peaceful for me. I love it."



Jacqueline Hewitt lives one block away. She is proud of the tomatoes she planted.



"We don’t have grocery stores over here. What I have come to find out is even younger people, are not familiar with how corn grows or how tomatoes grow,” said Hewitt. “They are so used to packaged food. This is amazing to them to see how food grows without going to the store to get it.”



Co-founder James McWilliams said the community garden started after grocery stores left the area leaving North Killeen residents without fresh fruits and vegetables.



“It is also a sense of community. Everyone takes pride in the gardens," said McWilliams.



On Wednesdays there is a community workday at another community garden at 503 W Avenue J, where the community helps with, watering and weeding. On Saturdays, the workday is at the Bundrant Drive location. Residents can grab fruits and vegetables whenever they need them. No questions asked.



"It is for me personally one of the most fulfilling things I've ever done,” said McWilliams. “To be in the community doing things with people and empowering them to do what they can and give them the opportunity to grow their own food."