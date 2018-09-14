TEXAS — Sen. Ted Cruz and Democratic candidate Beto O'Rourke announced that their campaigns have mutually agreed to hold three debates leading up to the 2018 Senate election in November.

The three debates will take place in Dallas, Houston and San Antonio and will each be 60 minutes long.

The debates will be as follows:

DALLAS

Friday, Sept. 21

At the Southern Methodist University

Topic: Domestic policy

HOUSTON

Sunday, Sept. 30

At the University of Houston

Topic: Domestic policy

SAN ANTONIO

Tuesday, Oct. 16

At a San Antonio studio

Topic: Half domestic policy and half foreign policy

