A 19-year-old Mesquite man has been arrested for shooting a girl in the head in an apparent accident during a party early Sunday morning.

William Hester admitted to police that he was holding a gun when it discharged, striking and killing 16-year-old Jakiyah Wrightsil early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the Veridian Place apartment complex in the 4800 block of Haverwood Lane around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, and said a "large party" was dispersing. Wrightsil was found unresponsive in the living room of an apartment.

According to investigators, witnesses said several people were “playing with a handgun” when someone pointed it at Wrightsil and shot her.

“Several” people were detained in the parking lot of the apartment complex Sunday morning and questioned. Police said in a release Sunday night that they had arrested Hester.

He's been taken to the Dallas County Jail on a manslaughter charge, a second-degree felony.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for further updates.

© 2018 WFAA