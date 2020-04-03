High school students in Dallas will have the opportunity to receive a free prom attire this weekend.

The March 7 event, called "Fairy Tale Closet," is organized by the Dallas Public Library and began in 2014.

The Fairy Tale Closet will have hundreds of gowns, shoes and accessories to choose from, according to a news release. It's open to all students and will also include a limited amount of suits and jackets.

Walk-ins are welcome, but reservations can also be made online.

The Fairy Tale Closet will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7 at the J. Erik Jonsson Central Library, 1515 Young St.

Sponsors will also host the following additional days where students can pick out prom attire:

1 to 4 p.m., Sunday, March 8, sponsored by Neiman Marcus,

1 to 4 p.m., Sunday, March 15, sponsored by Women at Hyatt

11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, March 21, sponsored by City of Dallas LGBTQ+

1 to 4 p.m., Sunday, March 22, sponsored by DFBIWG

"Every year we are blown away by the Dallas community’s generosity toward this effort," said Communications and Youth Services Administrator Melissa Dease in a written statement. "We have always wanted to be able to serve more teens and this year our volunteers are making it happen."

For more information, call 214-670-7943 or email libyouthservices@dallascityhall.com.

