TEMPLE, Texas — A Temple Police officer is on paid investigative leave after he was arrested in Belton on charges of driving under the influence. Officer Joseph Clark has been with the Temple Police Department for 15 years.

"I am disappointed in the conduct that led to this arrest," Interim Chief Jim Tobin said in a press release. "The officer will be held accountable to the standards and policies of the Temple Police Department."

Clark will remain on paid leave until an investigation into the arrest is complete.

