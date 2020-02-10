Temple PD reviewing officers' use of force during arrest

The internal affairs investigation will determine if any violations occurred during the arrest.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is reviewing the use of force by its officers after an arrest Thursday morning that led to a man being hospitalized.

An internal affairs investigation has been ordered by Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds, after a family member contacted the department about the incident.

An officer was conducting an area check on the 700 block of N. 20th St. when he came across 55-year-old Kenneth Wright after 3 a.m. Thursday. Wright had four outstanding misdemeanor warrants, according to Temple police.

A few minutes later, a second officer arrived on scene, as the initial officer attempted to arrest Wright. The department says there was resistance, that led to one officer drive stunning Wright.

Wright complied after, and later complained about back pain. The department says he was taken to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center-Temple, and is expected to be O.K.

Temple police say they have not received a formal complaint by Wright or his family members, but an internal investigation has been ordered.

“We don’t yet know all the circumstances of this incident. However, at this stage of the investigation, there is no indication that the use of force was misapplied," according to a statement by Police Chief Shawn Reynolds, in the press release.

