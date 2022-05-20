Temple Police looking into another drive-by shooting

Police say several people were targeted Thursday night.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday night. Investigators say two suspects were in a white car opened fire at several people on the 700 block of West Avenue E. No injuries were reported.

The drive-by is the latest in a string of shootings in the city, including a drive-by two weeks ago on the 600 Block of South 15th Street.