TEMPLE, Texas — The number of stolen vehicles is climbing quickly in Temple, but police say there's a trend in who is being targeted. So far this year, 33 vehicles have been stolen and police are quick to point out that 48% of those vehicles were left unlocked and 45% of them had keys left inside, too. But, police say, that's as far as the crime pattern goes. No particular area of the city is seeing more thefts than any other.

“We’re noticing that these crimes tend to occur more often near apartment complexes, but we’re urging everyone citywide to take precaution,” Temple Police spokesman Chris Christoff said in a press release. “Criminals love an easy opportunity, so it is very important to not let yourself become a victim by always remaining vigilant.”

Temple PD also provided a list of tips for residents to help protect themselves from being targeted:

Remove valuables from your vehicle or place them out of sight. This includes purses, wallets, money, electronic devices, and firearms.

Always make sure your vehicle is locked and take the keys with you. If you have a garage door opener, it is recommended you take it as well to prevent a thief from gaining easy access into your home.

Never hide a second set of keys in or on your vehicle. This includes spare keys to other vehicles.

Park in well-lit areas or attended lots.

Never leave your vehicle running unattended, even if your intention is to leave it warming up for just a moment.

Invest in some outdoor surveillance equipment. There are many affordable options available, and it can be a great help to the police should something happen to your vehicle.

Police say 25 of the stolen vehicles have already been recovered. Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call Bell County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-729-TIPS, or contact the Temple Police Department.

