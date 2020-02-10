x
Temple residents escape 3-story home during fire

All 7 residents escaped by jumping out of the window on the second floor.
Credit: Temple Fire

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire on the 1300 block of E. Avenue E after 6 a.m. Friday.

Seven residents were inside the 3-story home during the time of the fire. Officials say they jumped out of the window on the second floor, and have been hospitalized with minor injuries.

Heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from the roof, officials say.

Multiple units and personnel helped put out he fire.

Police ask residents to avoid the area until fire crews leave the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

