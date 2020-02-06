TEMPLE, Texas — Managers at Pizza Wings n Things in Temple have confirmed that a member of the staff has tested positive for COVID-19. They say the member is a part-time employee and last worked at the restaurant on Thursday, May 29. They also say that employee had minimal contact with customers.

Three other employees who were in contact with the employee were immediately taken off the restaurant's work schedule and are in self-quarantine.

Management says the restaurant has been closed for the past two days to sanitize everything in the building. They have reopened.

The statement below was posted to the restaurant's Facebook page:

"This is a post I was hoping to never have to make but felt at some point we would be exposed to it. We learned that one of our employees tested positive for Covid-19. We contacted Bell County Health Department and have followed appropriate protocols as required.

We have gone above and beyond with steps of sanitation and disinfecting. Through this process we learned about Vital Oxide which has been proven to kill SARS-CoV-2 the novel corona virus that causes COVID-19. Vital Oxide is a powerful but safe hospital grade disinfectant that is designed to be a powerhouse germ killer. It is odorless, nontoxic and noncorrosive. It is so safe that it can be used to wipe down all surfaces and eat on a cleaned surface immediately after its contact time of 5 minutes. It will continue to work on non traffic areas up to 9 days. We completely sanitized the restaurant by using a mister on all surfaces as well as wiping down all tables, chairs and countertops and will use this product exclusively moving forward.

The employee in question worked part time last week and last worked Thursday and had minimal contact with customers. We have been closed the past 2 days and we feel we have followed proper procedures by having anticipated this possibly happening. Therefore we felt prepared for this. The safety of our employees and customers is our first priority and will always be. We are not required to post this but felt it was the best course of action. We thank everyone for their support and understanding and know that we are going above and beyond to make sure we have a sanitized restaurant when we open back up Tuesday."

