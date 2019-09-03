UPDATE: On March 9, 2019 at 3:30 p.m., authorities located missing Texas A&M University student Duane Ochoki Nyamari.

Texas A&M University Police are seeking assistance in locating a missing Texas A&M University student, Duane Ochoki Nyamari.

Nyamari is described as a black male, 18 years of age, 5 foot 11 inches, 158 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen at 11am Friday at his residence in Mosher Hall on the Texas A&M University Campus. He was last seen wearing a red sip-up hoodie, blue jeans, blue Skechers brand athletic shoes without, glasses, and usually wears a lion tooth on his necklace.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Mr. Nyamari is asked to contact the University Police immediately at 979-845-2345.