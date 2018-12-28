AUSTIN — People have been sharing their thoughts and memories of Richard Overton, America's oldest World War II veteran.

PHOTOS: Remembering Richard Overton, America's oldest living veteran

Overton died at a rehab facility Thursday night after battling pneumonia, his family said. He was 112 years old.

For Gov. Greg Abbott, he said the veteran is a "Texas legend" who touched the lives of many people.

Statement on passing of Richard Overton, America's oldest WWII veteran: pic.twitter.com/qvHxAsEA0X — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) December 28, 2018

Texas Representative Lloyd Dogget said Mr. Overton shared many honors in his lifetime.

Saluting Richard Overton for his service, spirit, and longevity. One of the last of our World War II vets has passed away at age 112. Pleased that he could share so many honors late in life, including, here, my getting the healing garden at our veterans clinic named in his honor. pic.twitter.com/7zCvnWlXhm — Lloyd Doggett (@RepLloydDoggett) December 28, 2018

Senator John Cornyn shared a photo of himself and the Texas legend with the caption, "A life well lived."

Richard Overton: a life well lived. pic.twitter.com/3bXpuvR6J6 — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) December 28, 2018

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley expressed his thoughts on Twitter, writing in part "You will be missed."

Thank you for your service Mr. Overton. Rest In Peace, you will be missed!! pic.twitter.com/PhvNsC15uu — Chief Brian Manley (@Chief_Manley) December 28, 2018

Mayor Steve Adler said the Austin man "embodied wit, class and a joyful spirit."

Austin’s great great grandfather and civic institution, Mr. Overton embodied wit, class, and a joyful spirit that invited everyone to be part of his special and world worthy journey. Our thoughts are with the family. Mr. Overton will be missed and always celebrated. pic.twitter.com/fdnko6HgFK — Mayor Adler (@MayorAdler) December 28, 2018

George P. Bush thanked the veteran for his service and sacrifices.

Rest in peace, Mr. Overton. Your service and sacrifices will not be forgotten. #GreatestGeneration https://t.co/PWpyIeaQFt — George P. Bush (@georgepbush) December 28, 2018

Overton was a beloved member of not only the Austin community, but the nation.

