AUSTIN — People have been sharing their thoughts and memories of Richard Overton, America's oldest World War II veteran.
PHOTOS: Remembering Richard Overton, America's oldest living veteran
Overton died at a rehab facility Thursday night after battling pneumonia, his family said. He was 112 years old.
RELATED:
Remembering Richard Overton, Austin man and America’s oldest World War II vet
For Gov. Greg Abbott, he said the veteran is a "Texas legend" who touched the lives of many people.
Texas Representative Lloyd Dogget said Mr. Overton shared many honors in his lifetime.
Senator John Cornyn shared a photo of himself and the Texas legend with the caption, "A life well lived."
Austin Police Chief Brian Manley expressed his thoughts on Twitter, writing in part "You will be missed."
Mayor Steve Adler said the Austin man "embodied wit, class and a joyful spirit."
George P. Bush thanked the veteran for his service and sacrifices.
Overton was a beloved member of not only the Austin community, but the nation.