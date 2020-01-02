HOUSTON — Houston police are getting help in the search for a missing St. Thomas Student. Texas Equusearch is now involved.

Angela Nguyen was last seen leaving the St. Thomas University campus on January 22. She's not been seen since.

Nguyen is about 5 feet tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black coat and sneakers and carrying a white and red or pink backpack.

Equusearch will begin their search on Saturday.

People who know Nguyen said it's unusual for her to be gone this long without contacting anyone.

"It’s alarming because usually students don’t just walk out,” said UST Police Chief H. E. Jenkins. “So, as a community, we are extremely concerned about what’s going on. She was very active in her student life, I mean, she has a very good grade point average, she was involved in a lot of clubs, a lot of people knew her.”

There’s no evidence of foul play.

