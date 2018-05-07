Forty-eight gas stations across Texas have been ordered to pay $166,592 to refund customers "who were charged exorbitant or excessive prices for gasoline" during the Hurricane Harvey disaster in 2017.

A majority of those gas stations are located in the North Texas area, said a statement released Thursday morning from the office of Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Gas stations listed in the settlement included: 13 in Dallas, 12 in Fort Worth, four in Garland, two in Richardson, two in Haltom City, and stations in North Richland Hills, Addison, Denton, Lancaster, Grand Prairie and Irving.

The station ordered to pay the highest amount, $14,870, was the Old Towne General Store, located off West Avenue D in Garland. The second largest amount, $12,000, was at Bob's Exxon gas station, located in the 2100 block of West Northwest Highway in Dallas.

The stations are accused of charging drivers $3.99 or higher for a gallon of gasoline or diesel after Gov. Greg Abbott declared a state of disaster, which activates "a provision of the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act that makes price gouging illegal," the statement said. Paxton said there were reports of some stations charging as much as $8.99 for gas.

According to Paxton, the settlement was made between the Consumer Protection Division and the 48 businesses.

“At the outset of Harvey, I made it clear that my office would not tolerate price gouging of Texans by anyone looking to profit from the hurricane,” he said. “The response to Hurricane Harvey showed the incredible generosity of Texans. These settlements should teach the few who take advantage of their fellow residents to follow the law in the future.”

Victims of price gouging during Harvey can submit a claim form here until Sept. 10. Payouts given to drivers will be estimated by each individual case and are expected to be made by Dec. 31.

