WACO, Texas — Central Texas 911 call centers could be getting a makeover after a nationwide grant was announced recently.

People have been calling 911 in emergencies for more than 50 years, and as technology has evolved, call centers are upgrading as well.

The US Department of Transportation and the US Department of Commerce announced more than $109 million in grants to 34 states and territories to upgrade call centers to Next Generation 911 capabilities.

Texas is receiving more than $10 million for improvements.

The funding will power basic improvements like advanced mapping systems that'll make it easier to identify a caller's location. This will also help manage call loads, as the dispatchers who take emergency calls will now be able to transfer calls and messages.

Next Generation 911 will enhance emergency services by creating a faster system that will allow digital information to flow seamlessly from the public, through the 911 network, and eventually directly to first responders.

Some call centers are also accepting text messages to 911, which include Bell and McLennan counties.

