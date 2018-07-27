LOCKHART, Texas — After an investigation for animal cruelty, Caldwell County officials seized approximately 261 animals from a home in Lockhart, Texas, due to unhealthy living conditions and lack of care, officials said.

At approximately 12:31 p.m. on July 26, deputies with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at a residence located on State Park Road in Lockhart, Texas, police said. Caldwell County deputies removed the following animals from the property during the seizure warrant:

Approximately 125 miniature pigs

11 donkeys

Approximately 30 chickens and roosters

10 barn cats

Approximately 56 other animals including hedgehogs and hoglets, Jenday Conures, Indian Ringnecks, Quakers, Yellow Nape Amazons, Double Yellow Head Amazon, Yellow Crown Amazon, White Bellied Caique, Illiger’s Mini Macaw, Bare Eyed Cockatoo, Ducks, Peacock and Peahen, Guinea Fowl, Llamas and Neapolitan Mastiffs.

According to the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office, independent rescue organizations not working with CCSO had already rescued approximately 29 dogs from the property. Among them were the following dog breeds: French Bulldogs, Giant Airedales, Giant Airedoodles, and Neapolitan Mastiffs.

Police said approximately 261 live animals have been removed from the residence.

The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office said it has taken over care and housing of the animals for the time being and the case is still under active investigation.

If you have any further information about this incident, contact the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at (512) 398-6777.

