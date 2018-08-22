KYTX — Research by the Educator's School Safety Network (ESSN) says Texas ranks in the top 10 in the country in overall number of school threats and violent incidents at schools.

According to the study, there were 162 threats and 14 incidences of violence in Texas which, according to ESSN, include: "Shootings, shots fired, weapons present, suspicious items, actual explosive devices, detonations, intruders, attacks, suicides on campus etc."

However, the study acknowledges that they were not able to include all threats and incidents of violence as some were not reported or missed during data collection.

The study ranks Texas at number seventh in the country in total school threats and fourth in violent incidents. Texas also ranks seventh in combined overall threats and incidents.

When determining the most concerning state, the study used the combined number of incidents and threats per one million residents.

The study considers Texas the 28th most concerning state. Texas had 5.72 threats per one million residents and 0.49 incidents per one million residents.

In fact, the study says Texas has improved from last year's rankings.

In 2017, Texas was ranked first in overall number of incidents and sixth in number of threats. Texas ranked fourth in combined overall threats and incidents.

The top three most concerning state are Michigan, Ohio and Alabama. At the bottom of the rankings were West Virginia, Washington D.C. and Rhode Island.

You can view the full study here.

