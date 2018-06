Spectrum Internet users in Texas were experiencing issues with their service Wednesday afternoon.

Spectrum tweeted Wednesday it was aware of the state-wide service issue.

We are currently experiencing internet issues in the Texas area. We are aware of the issues and are working to resolve them as quickly as possible. We are sorry for the inconvenience this has caused. — Ask Spectrum (@Ask_Spectrum) June 13, 2018

"We are currently experiencing internet issues in the Texas area. We are aware of the issues and are working to resolve them as quickly as possible. We are sorry for the inconvenience this has caused," the company said in a Wednesday tweet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

© 2018 KVUE