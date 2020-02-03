On this day, the history of the world changed.

A free and independent Republic of Texas was officially declared March 2, 1836, at Washington-on-the-Brazos.

Each year, the Governor of Texas formally declares March 2 as Texas Independence Day.

You can read Gov. Greg Abbott's 2020 declaration below:

Through the pen and the sword, Texans fought for independence from a government in Mexico that denied its citizens freedom and justice. While delegates gathered at Washington-on-the-Brazos on March 2, 1836, to sign the Texas Declaration of Independence, brave defenders continued fighting, many making the ultimate sacrifice and securing independence at the Battle of San Jacinto.

As those delegates declared 184 years ago, when a government ceases to protect the lives, liberty, and property of the people from whom its power is derived, that government becomes an instrument of oppression and must be abolished. In rebellion to the actions of Mexico, brave men and women gave rise to a free and sovereign republic.

In the fall of 1835 at Gonzales, Texans of all backgrounds banded together to fight for the cause of liberty. Throughout the revolution, many heroic Texans were lost, most notably at the Alamo and Presidio La Bahia in Goliad, but their sacrifices were not in vain and served as a rallying cry for the Texian forces under General Sam Houston. Texas forces defeated Santa Anna at the Battle of San Jacinto on April 21, 1836, declaring victory and securing freedom for the Republic of Texas.

The vision of freedom set down by our founders in the Texas Declaration of Independence lives on in the Texas spirit today. As we continue building a 21st century Texas, we must always remember how the sacrifices of past generations build the future for the next. At this time, I encourage all Texans to learn more about, reflect on, and take pride in our state’s unique origins and rich history.

Therefore, I, Greg Abbott, Governor of Texas, do hereby proclaim March 2, 2020, to be Texas Independence Day and urge the appropriate recognition whereof.