MACON, Ga. — It’s still early in flu season, but the CDC is already warning people this could be another particularly nasty one.

Last year, Central Georgia was hit hard, but the agency is saying now is the time to get your flu shot before the virus starts to spread.

Michael Dykes, Coliseum Hospital's emergency room director, has one word to describe last years flu season -- "Ridiculous."

He says things got so bad, they had to treat some patients in the hallway.

"There were certainly thousands of positive flu tests between the two facilities; Coliseum, and Coliseum Northside," Dykes said.

The CDC says more than 700,000 people nationwide went to hospitals with flu symptoms last year, which is one of the reasons the state Health Department is urging Central Georgians to get a flu shot now.

"Our 13 health departments within our district are ready to start vaccinating people against the flu, and of course we want people who are being vaccinated to be vaccinated early," Michael Hokanson with the North Central Health District said.

During the last flu season, Hokanson says Georgia had thousands of cases reported with more than 150 people dying across the state.

Besides a flu shot, here are ways you can lower your chances of getting sick:

"Wash your hands after handling anything of theirs. Make sure you're not touching your nose, eyes, or mouth after interacting with someone who's sick," Hokanson said.

The CDC says the flu season typically ramps up between December and February, but if you're feeling sick before then, Dykes has this simple tip.

"If you're feeling ill or under the weather, make sure you stay home and don't try to go out or into the public grocery stores," Dykes said.

Your local health department does have flu shots ready and Hokanson says most insurance types will cover it.

If you do not have insurance, the vaccine is $25 or $55 for a high dosage shot, which is recommended for those 65 and older.

© 2018 WMAZ