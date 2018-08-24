We didn't forget about Director's Chair. Here's the latest hitting movie theaters from Director Shawn Hobbs.

New Movies at the Box Office:

  • The Happytime Murders - STX Flims, Rated R
  • A.X.L - Global Read Entertainment, Rated PG
  • Beautifully Broken - Artaffects, Rated PG-13

Now Playing in Waco & Belton:

  • Won't You Be My Neighbor - Focus Features, Rated PG-13
  • 2001: A Space Oddessy (IMAX) - Warner Bros, Rated G

Classics on Big Screen:

  • Rudy
  • South Pacific

Rifftrax on the Big Screen:

  • Krull

New at Home on Demand:

  • Arizona - RLJE, Not Rated
  • Summer of 84 - Gunpowder & Sky, Not Rated
