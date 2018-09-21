More rain this weekend? Hit the movies! Director Shawn Hobbs has the latest in theaters with the Director;s Chair.

New Movies at the Box Office:

  • The House with a Clock in its Walls - Universal, Rated PG
  • Life Itself - Amazon Studios, Rated R
  • Neon - Rated R
  • Fahrenheit 11/9 - Briarcliff Entertainment, Rated R

New to Netflix Streaming:

  • Maniac - TV-MA
  • Quincy - TV-MA
  • Nappily Ever After - TV-MA
  • The Good Cop (Season 1)

New At Home on Demand:

  • Think We're Alone Now - Momentum Pictures, Rated R
  • Bel Canto - Screen Media, Not Rated
  • Little Italy - Lionsgate, Rated R
  • Love, Gilda, - Magnolia Pictures, Not Rated
