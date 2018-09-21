More rain this weekend? Hit the movies! Director Shawn Hobbs has the latest in theaters with the Director;s Chair.
New Movies at the Box Office:
- The House with a Clock in its Walls - Universal, Rated PG
- Life Itself - Amazon Studios, Rated R
- Neon - Rated R
- Fahrenheit 11/9 - Briarcliff Entertainment, Rated R
New to Netflix Streaming:
- Maniac - TV-MA
- Quincy - TV-MA
- Nappily Ever After - TV-MA
- The Good Cop (Season 1)
New At Home on Demand:
- Think We're Alone Now - Momentum Pictures, Rated R
- Bel Canto - Screen Media, Not Rated
- Little Italy - Lionsgate, Rated R
- Love, Gilda, - Magnolia Pictures, Not Rated
