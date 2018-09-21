More rain this weekend? Hit the movies! Director Shawn Hobbs has the latest in theaters with the Director;s Chair.

New Movies at the Box Office:

The House with a Clock in its Walls - Universal, Rated PG

Life Itself - Amazon Studios, Rated R

Neon - Rated R

Fahrenheit 11/9 - Briarcliff Entertainment, Rated R

New to Netflix Streaming:

Maniac - TV-MA

Quincy - TV-MA

Nappily Ever After - TV-MA

The Good Cop (Season 1)

New At Home on Demand:

Think We're Alone Now - Momentum Pictures, Rated R

Bel Canto - Screen Media, Not Rated

Little Italy - Lionsgate, Rated R

Love, Gilda, - Magnolia Pictures, Not Rated

