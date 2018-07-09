Director Shawn Hobbs has the latest review on movies hitting the box office this weekend.

New Moves at the Box Office:

  • The Nun - Warner Bros, Rated R
  • Peppermint - STX Entertainment, Rated R
  • God Bless the Broke Road - Freestyle Releasing, Rated PG
  • Blaze - IFC Films, Rated R

Exclusive at the Waco Hippodrome:

  • Papillon - Bleecker Street, Rated R

Now Playing Everywhere:

  • Searching - Screen Gems, Rated PG-13

Classics on the Big Screen:

  • The Sound of Music

New to Netflix Streaming:

  • Next Gen
  • Sierra Burgess is a Loser
  • Iron Fist (Season 3)
  • Atypical (Season 2)

New at Home on Demand:

  • Destination Wedding - Regatta, Rated R
