Thieves use stolen car to try stealing from ATM machine in Waco

Police are searching for the suspects, who may be driving a white SUV.

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department is searching for suspects who attempted to steal an ATM machine.

Early Tuesday morning, officials found a drive-thru ATM machine laying in the parking lot of the Chase Bank at 800 Hewitt Drive. A pickup truck was also found linked to the machine by a chain.

Police discovered the truck was stolen, and have since contacted its owners in Hewitt. Officials say the owners were not aware their truck had been stolen.

Officials say the suspects may be driving a white SUV, and were not successful in taking any money from the machine.

If you have any information regarding this crime, contact the Waco Police Department.