Move over Barack and Biden because this Arkansas duo has just claimed the title of "Best Bromance" with this iconic photoshoot.

The two cousins, Dustin and Roger Kellar, appear in the photoshoot together clad in their favorite cut-off jean shorts and a pair of sleeveless buttons. With one wearing camo and the other plaid, the bromance goes from laying in the tall grass to the shooting range to even some fishing shirtless.

Since the photos were posted to Facebook on Friday on Genesis Photography's page, it has been shared over 8,000 times.

"I would say the bromance is real and has always been real for us," Roger told us. "We are cousins, but more like brothers. We have been by each other’s side thru the good, the bad, and the ugly."

Roger said the decision to do the shoot was because they wanted to have a good time and make a few people laugh.

"A lot of people want to have a good time and let loose but are afraid to being what people will think of them," Roger said.

He explained that the two would go out in public "dressed crazy" to events and parties and it's just a part of who they are as people. They have discussed doing the bromance shoot for a while and finally decided to do it.

Roger said his family has been "blown away" by how fast the photoshoot has spread across social media.

"It's all over, not just Arkansas but other states and Canada that we have seen," he said.

As for best photo? Roger said it's either them making the heart with their arms or jumping across the road. He said he likes those two the most because he knows it'll make people laugh and "you can tell we were having a blast and in sync!"

This level of bromance will surely make it to the "Bromance Hall of Fame" right between the film I Love You, Man and Obama and Biden.

© 2018 KTHV