San Antonio — If you have a tattoo, you can get 20 percent off your order at Taco Cabana on Tuesday.
It's all in celebration of National Tattoo Day.
The offer is valid on Tuesday, July 17 from 3 pm to midnight.
Restrictions include:
- Guest must mention the offer to cashier to redeem.
- Valid Tuesday, July 17 only; 3 pm to Midnight.
- One coupon per person, per visit.
- Not valid with alcohol.
- Valid at participating restaurants only.
- Not available through online ordering.
- Customer pays all applicable taxes.
- Alterations void this offer; restrictions apply.
